Huron Valley Schools Continuing Search For Next Superintendent

July 13, 2018

The search to find the next Huron Valley Schools superintendent is progressing.



The Huron Valley Schools Board of Education is in the midst of a search for a permanent superintendent to replace Nancy Coratti, who announced she would be retiring in December. Coratti has worked for more than 40 years in the Huron Valley district as a teacher, principal and administrator, retiring in 2015 as deputy superintendent. She came out of retirement last August following the departure of Jim Baker to become deputy superintendent of human resources for Detroit Public Schools.



The Huron Valley School District covers Highland, Milford, White Lake and Commerce townships and the village of Milford. The Michigan Leadership Institute has been hired to aid the board in the search process and the deadline for applications is August 31st. Initial interviews will take place September 10th, 13th and 14th, while the second round of interviews is scheduled September 19th and 20th. All interviews of final candidates will be conducted in open meetings, which is not the usual protocol, and the board is hoping to select its next superintendent on September 27th.



Whoever is selected would then assume the position on January 1st of next year, to allow time for a smooth transition. As for qualities the board is looking for, officials told the Milford Times they prefer someone with leadership experience in education but also a good people person. A candidate with a vision that matches the districts is also desired. (JM)