Hydroponics Company To Use New Hudson Facility As Hub To Michigan, Midwest

July 4, 2018

A major hydroponics supplier is opening up a distribution center in New Hudson.



Hydrofarm is a California-based manufacturer of hydroponic equipment and growing supplies. They have recently moved into a 128,000 square foot facility on Research Drive in New Hudson, according to the South Lyon Herald. This location will serve as a distribution facility for shipping their product to retailers in Michigan, and surrounding states in the Midwest. With 150 businesses that use their product in Michigan-alone, Joe Zdesar, Hydrofarm’s Midwest sales manager, said that a warehouse here was necessary. New Hudson was appealing to the company because of their central proximity to Detroit, Lansing, and Flint. While Zdesar said that there is an increasing interest in urban farming, it’s more because of Michigan’s medical marijuana laws that their business has picked up here. Zdesar expects it grow even greater if the ballot proposal to legalize marijuana for recreational use passes on November 6th. (MK)