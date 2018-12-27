Rally At Livingston County Courthouse January 5th

Indivisible Livingston County and other local groups will rally at the Livingston County Courthouse next week for Democracy Reform



On January 5th, Indivisible Livingston County and other such local groups will be holding their first demonstration of the year at the Livingston County Courthouse. They will be calling for 8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s support of the democracy reform bill that Democrats are expected to introduce earlier that week. The demonstration is part of the Indivisible movement’s “Whose House Our House” national day of action. Indivisible groups will be asking their representatives to demand that the measure be a progressive, comprehensive democracy package that includes reforms on voter empowerment and access, money in politics and corruption. Again, the event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5th, at the Livingston County Courthouse in Howell, at 12 noon.



RSVP: Peggy Van Sickle, pvansickle59@gmail.com, 810/499-3749. (TT)