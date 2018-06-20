Funeral Services Today For Former Pinckney Woman Found Stabbed To Death

June 20, 2018

Funeral services are scheduled this afternoon for a former Pinckney woman found stabbed to death last weekend.



18-year-old Tywaun Sims-Scott was arraigned Monday on a single count of homicide-open murder in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Jamie Barsegian last Friday night. Ypsilanti Police found Sims-Scott in the street, armed with knives and blood on his clothes. Police were responding to reports of a man making threats in the area of Leforge Road and North Huron River Drive. Investigation led police to Barsegian’s residence on Green Road, where was found stabbed to death. Any relationship between the two is unclear. Sims-Scott is scheduled to appear in Washtenaw County's 14-A1 District Court June 28th for a probable cause conference. He remains held in the Washtenaw County Jail without bond.



Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up by friends and family to assist with funeral expenses for Barsegian, whose obituary says lived many years in Pinckney. Services will take place this afternoon in Hazel Park. Details are available in the link provided. Photo: GoFundMe. (JM)