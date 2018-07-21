GOP Governor Candidate Launching Mobile 10 Day Tour

July 21, 2018

A Republican candidate for Michigan governor has announced a campaign swing that includes local stops.



Dr. Jim Hines announced a 10-day, 11 county campaign tour featuring stops in 23 communities, in which the physician and president of the Christian Medical and Dental Associations said he plans to knock on doors and meet with voters. Hines will be visiting Linden on Monday; Howell, Brighton and Hartland on Tuesday; Milford on Thursday and Dexter on Sunday. Hines says he’s looking forward to taking his auto insurance and roads reform plan straight to the people of Michigan during the final two weeks ahead of the August 7th primary.



Other Republican candidates running for governor include Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley, Attorney General Bill Schuette and Senator Patrick Colbeck. Democratic candidates include Grtetchen Whitmer, Abdul El-Sayed and Shri Thanedar. (JM)