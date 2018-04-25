Johns Road To Close Between 10 & 11 Mile Roads In Lyon Twp.

April 25, 2018

A road closure will impact traffic in Lyon Township this weekend and next.



The Road Commission for Oakland County has issued a permit allowing Lyon Township to close Johns Road between 10 Mile and 11 Mile Roads to through traffic this Saturday, April 28th and again next Saturday May 5th for water main installation. Each closure will be for one day. Officials advise the detour for through traffic during the closures will be 10 Mile Road to Napier Road to 11 Mile Road, back to Johns Road and vice versa. The water main installation will be completed for the township by a Wixom-based excavating company.



Work is scheduled to be finished on May 5th. (JM)