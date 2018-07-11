Judge Brennan Resigns From Michigan District Judges Association

July 11, 2018

53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan has resigned from a state judge’s association amid an ongoing criminal investigation.



Brennan was in line to become the next president of the Michigan District Judges Association. Southfield District Court Judge Sheila Johnson is the current president, and her term expires in December. Johnson’s chambers confirmed for WHMI that Brennan, who was president-elect, has officially resigned. The stated mission of the association is to actively promote and support activities designed to improve and maintain a sound and efficient administration of justice in the District Court. It also encourages the highest level of judicial and legal competence among associate members and the practicing bar.



Locally, Brennan’s caseload has been reassigned and she is the subject of a Michigan State Police criminal investigation, which Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has said he will immediately review upon conclusion. The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission also filed a formal complaint against Brennan in June alleging misconduct in office involving her relationship with former Michigan State Police Detective Sean Furlong. He served as the chief prosecution witness during the 2013 double murder trial of Jerome Kowalski, which Brennan presided over and resulted in Kowalski’s conviction and life sentence. While Brennan and Furlong admit an affair, they claim it began after the trial. However, testimony and documents from Brennan’s 2017 divorce seemingly dispute that and indicate it began long before the trial.



Brennan was required to respond to the complaint within 14 days but that deadline was extended. (JM)