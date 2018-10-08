Day Six Of Judge Brennan Hearing

October 8, 2018

Today marked day six in the court hearing that’s continuing for 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan.



The proceedings are related to the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission’s complaint against Brennan alleging misconduct in office, perjury and abuse of power. It was announced this morning that the JTC would no longer pursue two counts in the complaint that were related to former Court Administrator Francine Zysk.



The main issue of the complaint is Brennan’s relationship with former State Police Detective Sean Furlong, who was the chief prosecution witness in the 2013 double murder trial of Jerome Kowalski. Brennan is now presenting her defense and took the stand all day. No witnesses were called. Brennan offered testimony related to her education and background, court processes and cases, her relationships with other local judges and her divorce from Don Root, as well as her cell phone and email practices.



The hearing will continue Tuesday in 16th District Court in Livonia, with Brennan to resume testimony. (JM)