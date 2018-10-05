Judge Brennan Hearing Continues

October 5, 2018

The court hearing for 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan continued Friday.



Friday marked the fifth day of court proceedings related to the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission’s complaint against Brennan alleging misconduct in office, perjury and abuse of power. The main issue of the complaint is Brennan’s relationship with former State Police Detective Sean Furlong, who was the chief prosecution witness in the 2013 double murder trial of Jerome Kowalski.



On Friday, testimony was heard from South Lyon City Councilwoman and Attorney Margaret Kurtzweil regarding Brennan’s non-disclosure of personal friendships. Two others; Troy Attorney Bruce Sage and Howell Attorney Carol Lathrop-Roberts also testified about Brennan’s demeanor toward them in courtroom.



The hearing continues Monday 16th District Court in Livonia. (JM)