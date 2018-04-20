Man Who Led 20-Mile Police Chase Gets 90 Days In Jail

April 20, 2018

Sentencing has been handed down to a man who led a police chase from Pinckney to Ann Arbor.



25-year-old Justin Todd Thomas of Ypsilanti was sentenced by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Hatty Thursday to 90 days in jail with a credit of three days served and three years of probation.



Thomas admitted to fleeing and eluding police and driving on a suspended license charges, which stem from the August 6th incident that began when Pinckney police attempted to pull Thomas over for a traffic violation. Thomas reportedly refused to identify himself to the officer and then fled from the stop.



The Pinckney officer pursued Thomas south through the village to Dexter-Pinckney Road, eastbound on North Territorial Road and then onto southbound US-23. That’s where a Michigan State Police trooper joined the pursuit. The chase continued on US-23 to Main Street in Ann Arbor, where Thomas eventually stopped at a parking lot and surrendered.



No one was injured, nor were there any crashes that resulted during the 20-mile chase. (DK)