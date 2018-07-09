$10,000 Reward Offered For Information On Missing Local Man

July 9, 2018

A reward is now being offered in the case of a Highland Township man who went missing from the Electric Forest Music Festival.



28-year-old Kevin Graves was last seen the evening of July 1st. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating, along with the Michigan State Police Hart Post. More than one week later, the family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts. Family members were canvassing the Rothbury and Muskegon Heights areas and putting up missing person posters in addition to sharing information on social media. Some tips were received but nothing panned out. Graves’ father Gary said the reward will only be provided if there is proof it’s Kevin and they know that he's safe. He asks that people take a picture when and if they see him; adding locals in the Muskegon area are helping with search efforts.



Authorities earlier said Graves was at the festival with his girlfriend but they got into an argument and he indicated he was going back to the tent to rest but was not there later. Graves is described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds.



Anyone with information about Graves' whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950, Michigan State Police Hart Post 231-873-2171 or Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch 231-869-5858. A missing person flyer is attached. FB photo. (JM)