LACASA Garden Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary

July 5, 2018

An annual garden show-off extravaganza is hitting a milestone anniversary and raising funds for victims of child abuse and interpersonal violence. The LACASA Center’s 20th annual Garden Tour Weekend is coming July 14th and 15th. 10 gardens across Livingston County have been chosen for this year’s event. The tour runs from 9am until 4pm each day.



Money raised during the event helps LACASA’s efforts in providing resources and shelter to abuse victims in Livingston County and beyond.



One of the key stops on this year’s Garden Tour is at their LACASA Connection boutique in Howell. There, attendees will find refreshments, goodie bags, children’s art, and a historic display for the 20th anniversary of the event. Also in honor of the anniversary is a luxury bus tour. On it, attendees will be taken on a guided tour of all 10 gardens with LACASA President Bobette Schrandt. A special lunch will be provided. Returning favorites are the Blooming Raffle, Quilt Raffle, and the popular scavenger hunt. For that, clues and answers will be scattered throughout each of the gardens, with a prize drawing for those who complete it at the end. Tickets to the tour are $20 in advance, $25 day-of at the gardens. The bus tour is $70 and seating is limited.



Tickets can be purchased at the LACASA Collection, by calling the LACASA Center at 517-548-1350, or by visiting the link below. (MK)