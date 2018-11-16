Starry Night Holiday Toy Drive Benefits Children At LACASA

November 16, 2018

A toy drive aims to brighten the holidays for children at LACASA.



The Starry Night Holiday Toy Drive runs through December 20th. Community members are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy, gift or gift card to the LACASA Collection charity boutique in Howell. LACASA Center is an independent, locally-based nonprofit that provides shelter, counseling and critical services for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. All victim services are provided a no charge. The agency also conducts educational programs throughout the community to raise public awareness and help prevent abuse.



All donated toys and gifts from the drive will be distributed to children living in the LACASA Crisis Shelter and those who participate in the agency’s Children’s Counseling Program. LACASA clients who are parents also will have an opportunity to select gifts for their children to ensure Santa is prepared with everything he needs. Officials say toys and gifts are needed for boys and girls of all ages, but VISA or discount-store gift cards are most helpful for pre-teens and teens. Younger children enjoy arts and crafts kits, as well as remote control toys. Infants and toddlers need educational toys and books while board games, card games, books and puzzles are said to be good gifts for children of any age. Donors can place their gift under the store’s giving tree and write their name, or initials, on a star ornament to be hung on the tree. In return for donating a new present, donors will receive a store discount coupon, 50% off one item (excluding furniture). (JM)