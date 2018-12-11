Suspect Sought In Lake Trust Credit Union Robbery

December 11, 2018

A local credit union was robbed Monday afternoon.



Police from multiple agencies were on scene at the Lake Trust Credit Union on Grand River in Brighton. Police Chief Rob Bradford says at approximately 2pm, the credit union located at 8661 W. Grand River Ave was robbed. The lone suspect was described as a heavy set, black male standing under 6 feet tall and wearing all black. Bradford says the suspect walked into the bank, slid the teller a note and demanded money. A weapon was implied but never seen. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money without incident in an unknown direction on foot. Bradford says The multi-jurisdiction Investigative Resources Unit was called in to process the scene with the assistance of the FBI.



A message posted on the Lake Trust Twitter account stated an incident occurred at the branch but that team members and members were safe, noting the Brighton branch would be closed for the remainder of the day.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patton with the Brighton City Police Department at 810-844-5187. (JM)