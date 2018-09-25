Lane Shift On Grand River In Downtown Howell Wednesday

Repairs to a water service line could impact traffic in downtown Howell Wednesday.



Repairs are needed to a water line from a chiropractic office located on Grand River, between Elm Street and Fair Avenue. A report was provided to the Howell City Council during Monday night’s meeting. Howell City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI crews will be replacing a portion of a water service line at 821 East Grand River. Work is scheduled this Wednesday and Charles says there will be a lane shift during that time frame while they’re working on it. He says it should only take one day to get it finished and crews will be out of the way.



Charles says the water service leak was discovered last week. However, since it occurred within Grand River, replacement had to be coordinated with the Michigan Department of Transportation to facilitate the repair. (JM)