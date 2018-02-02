Sheriff's Office Identifies Fatal Crash Victim

February 2, 2018

Authorities have identified a woman killed in a crash Wednesday night in Oceola Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased driver as 52-year-old Kelly Joan Estep of Howell. Deputies responded to the crash on Latson Road, south of Highland Road, for a single vehicle accident shortly before 10pm Wednesday. Preliminary investigation found Estep was driving a 1990 Chevy Lumina southbound on Latson Road, when it crossed the center line and went off the east side of the roadway before hitting a tree.



Estep was pronounced dead at the scene and Latson Road was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said alcohol and speed did not appear to be factors in the crash and Estep was wearing a seatbelt. (JM)