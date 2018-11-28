Ramp Closures At I-96/Latson Road Interchange

November 28, 2018

Intermittent freeway ramp closures can be expected in Genoa Township at the I-96/Latson Road interchange.



Both the eastbound and westbound I-96 ramps at Latson Road were closed on Tuesday, to the surprise of some motorists. The Michigan Department of Transportation is performing warranty work that was expected to go through this Sunday, December 2nd. M-DOT Spokesman Aaron Jenkins tells WHMI crews are removing and replacing the concrete pavement on the ramps where cracks are present. However, since the weather took a turn, he says they are going to evaluate whether to complete this next week or wait till next year.



As for now, the closures are still scheduled to be intermittent but weather dependent. (JM)