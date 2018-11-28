Lawsuit Against Fenton Twp. & Fire Chief Set For Trial In December 2019

November 28, 2018

A lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and retaliation against Fenton Township and its fire chief won’t be heard for more than a year.



The complaint was filed last July in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of Firefighter Kristy Polidan and Captain Kirk Stephens. The suit alleges Polidan had been subjected to sexual harassment since she was hired in January 2015 and then retaliated against after she complained to Stephens, who subsequently suspended two firefighters for harassment. The complaint alleges Captain Stephens was subsequently subjected to retaliation for supporting Polidan in her complaint of sexual harassment to township officials. Court records show that a pre-trial hearing was held Tuesday in which a trial date was scheduled for December 10th, 2019.



Fire Chief Ryan Volz was initially placed on a paid suspension by the Fenton Township board, but was then placed on unpaid suspension through October 1st. He was also ordered complete sexual harassment and diversity training and transition to an at-will contract. Volz has maintained his innocence and asserts he was falsely accused. (JK)