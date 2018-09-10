Free Screening Of Non-Partisan Film Explores Political Divide In Michigan

A free screening of a non-partisan documentary about the effects the 2016 election had on several Michigan families is coming to Howell. Bridge Magazine’s 2018 Michigan Truth Tour is making a stop at the Historic Howell Theater on Friday, September 21st, at 7pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Howell is one of 100 communities being visited by the Truth Squad as they attempt to ensure all residents have equal access to the reliable information needed to vote.



The Tour is being brought locally through a collaboration between the League of Women Voters Brighton Howell Unit, the libraries in Howell, Brighton, Fowlerville, and Hartland, and the Livingston Diversity Council. League of Women Voters Chair Ellen Lafferty said she is excited to see the hour-long documentary, Michigan Divided, being shown that night. The film explores the divide created in the state from the 2016 election by following six families across political, socioeconomic, and racial lines throughout 2017. The Truth Tour Squad will then lead a discussion on the film’s themes and have a question and answer session afterwards.



The League will also free voting guides available along with information on a pair of proposals they supporting on the November ballot. One is for redistricting to be done by an independent commission, and the other is in support of a constitutional amendment which will update the state’s voting laws. On October 9th, the League is hosting a “proposal night” at the Howell Carnegie District Library for educational purposes involving these and other area proposals. They are also cohosting a general election candidate forum on October 18th. More information on the League can be found at https://lvwbrightonhowellarea.org. Visit Bridge Magazine at www.bridgemi.com. (MK)