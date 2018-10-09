LESA Welcomes New Special Education Supervisor

October 9, 2018

Livingston County’s two largest school districts have a new educator supervising their special education services.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency last week announced Sara Leggett has joined the Agency as Supervisor of Special Education serving both Brighton Area and Howell Public Schools. Leggett earned an undergraduate degree in Psychology from Ferris State University, an Educational Specialist degree from Michigan State University’s School of Psychology, and is a Nationally Certified School Psychologist.



She comes to the Agency from Okemos Public Schools where she served as a School Psychologist and then Program Specialist, where she served as the district’s accommodations coordinator, Section 504 consultant, and coordinated the district’s self-contained programs. As Supervisor of Special Education, Leggett will collaborate with students requiring special education services, their families and special education teams in Brighton and Howell, to ensure programs and services support student achievement in Livingston County.



Douglas Haseley, Executive Director of Special Education for the Livingston ESA said he was, "truly excited to have Sara join the Brighton and Howell teams. Sara has tremendous experience supporting the learning and social emotional needs of students, families, and staff. Although Sara is new to administration, she has a solid presence and willingness to learn.”



The Livingston Educational Service Agency provides a wide variety of special education, early childhood, career development, and collaborative services to the public and private schools in Livingston County. (JK)