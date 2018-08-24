Linden's Zelenak Hired To Be South Lyon City Manager

August 24, 2018

A local municipality will be looking for a new city manager after another hired theirs away.



South Lyon City Council Thursday voted to hire Linden City Manager Paul Zelenak as their next city manager, replacing Lynne Ladner who had resigned previously due to health issues. South Lyon Police Chief Lloyd Collins had been serving as the interim city manager in her absence. Zelenak had been one of three finalists that council was planning on considering, but ended up being the only one to actually interview for the position. Thomas Skrobola, former director of management services for the city of Kalamazoo, dropped out of contention after he accepted another job offer, while Redford Township Supervisor Tracey Schultz Kobylarz was hospitalized after being critically injured in a car crash August 15th. No timeline for her recovery was available.



43 candidates submitted resumes for the position, which pays between $90,000 and $100,000. Zelenak says he plans to give the city of Linden a 30-day notice. He told the South Lyon Herald that he has a priority list once he begins his tenure in South Lyon. At the top will be meeting with staff and residents in the community so they can get to know him. Mayor Dan Pelchat said he is confident Zelenak will hit the ground running. (JK)