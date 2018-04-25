Event To Help Empty Livingston County Animal Shelter

April 25, 2018

Community members have an opportunity to adopt a new cat or dog for free next weekend.



The Livingston County Animal Shelter is participating in the Bissel Empty the Shelter free adoption event on May 5th. The day is sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, which strives to help shelters and rescues find placement for the pets waiting for their forever home and encourage the community to adopt and not shop. Adult cats and kittens, and adult dogs and puppies will be available at the event. Photos will be online for viewing the week prior but those interested can also stop in shelter.



Shelter Director Aimee Orn tells WHMI if there’s a good home or family looking to open their home to a shelter animal but maybe can’t afford the adoption fee, the event allows them to place the animal at no cost. She says they invite people to come in and fill out the pre-adoption forms early so they can arrive on May 5th and be ready to go, with really no waiting. All adoption fees are sponsored, although new dog owners are required to pay the $10 license fee. All of the animals are spayed or neutered, have up to date vaccinations and are microchipped.



The event will be held from 11am-2pm and then again 4pm-6pm next Saturday. Pre-adopt forms are required for all adoptions and Orn says they highly encourage everyone to fill the form out by next Wednesday so staff has time to get them completed. Animal Shelter staff will approve or deny the application and then notify the potential new pet owner of their decision by phone.



All pre-approved applications will get to come in one hour before the shelter opens to the general public for the Empty the Shelter event. Those arriving in the one-hour-early time window are also guaranteed an Adopt Box. The Adpot Box is filled with snacks, toys, and accessories to help the owner welcome their new pet into their home. Applications must be completed at the shelter located at 418 S. Highlander Way, in Howell, preferably by May 3rd. (JM)