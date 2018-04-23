Livingston Dems To Host "Promote the Vote" Speaker

April 23, 2018

A proposal to make voting more accessible, secure and fair will be the featured topic at the next meeting of the Livingston County Democratic Party.



A group is pushing a proposed amendment to the Michigan Constitution that would make sure every eligible person can vote and every vote will count. Jessica Ayoub, public engagement specialist with Promote the Vote, will discuss the proposal and the drive to collect a minimum of 315,654 signatures to get the amendment on the November ballot. The proposed amendment would protect the right to vote a secret ballot, provide the option to vote straight party, provide for automatic voter registration, allow no-reason absentee voting and require election audits. Petitions will be available for signing. Also speaking will be two candidates for Democratic nominations for the Michigan State University board of trustees – Matt Clayson and Andy Spencer.



The meeting starts at 7pm Thursday, April 26th and will be held at the RE/Max Platinum Auditorium at 6870 Grand River between Brighton and Howell. Attendees are advised to park in the back, use the rear entrance, and take the stairs or elevator down to the auditorium. The party’s regular business meeting will follow. (JM)