Livingston County Master Plan Is Under Review

July 6, 2018

Livingston County’s master plan is complete & public input is being sought.



Livingston County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state and the county’s planning commission has released the current draft of the master plan for Livingston County. The master plan started 13 years ago and will be used as a guide so communities in the county can coordinate in a timely manner for population growth within their communities.



Currently the plan is under a 63 day review period where the public can comment and ask questions, which the Planning Department will take and respond or make adjustments accordingly. The date of a future public hearing has yet to be determined. The review period ends September 6th until then the Planning Department will not adopt the current plan.



