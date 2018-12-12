Local Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Teen Headed to Trial

December 12, 2018

A Gregory man who worked at schools in Ingham County has been bound over for trial on charges alleging he sexually assaulted a teenage girl.



19-year-old Bradley Nowak of Gregory recently appeared for a hearing in 53rd District Court in Howell, where it was determined there was enough evidence to send his case to trial. Nowak was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court on one count each of 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct force or coercion. Nowak originally had also faced one count each of 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct involving an incapacitated victim; however those charges were dismissed at Monday’s examination hearing.



Nowak was charged as a result of the June 20th incident in which he is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old female while they were both visiting the residence of a mutual friend. The Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the charges following an investigation conducted by the Unadilla Township Police Department in response to the reported assault. Nowak was arrested October 30th.



Officials say Nowak is an employee of the Ingham Intermediate School District in Mason, MI and volunteered with Stockbridge Community Schools. Future court dates for Nowak have not been scheduled at this time. (DK)