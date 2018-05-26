Local Marine Corps League Honor Guard Recognized For Service

May 26, 2018

The Livingston County Marine Corps League Honor Guard was recognized for their voluntary service at a ceremony in Howell.



8th District Congressman Mike Bishop presented members of the Honor Guard with challenge coins at the American Legion Hall Devereaux Post 141 Friday. The medallions are collected by service members, prompting greetings and fellowship with one another. In return, the group presented Bishop with a memento depicting the eagle, globe and anchor that has long stood as the Marine Corps’ emblem.



Livingston County’s Honor Guard has traveled to Holt, Southfield and Chelsea to provide Military Honors to fallen soldiers, regardless of the veteran’s branch of service. The group is comprised of Silver Star and Purple Heart recipients, Vietnam Combat and Korean Era recipients, and Auxiliary members.



Bishop spoke highly of Livingston County’s Honor Guard, not only in terms of their expansive reach, but also in regards to their commitment in honoring service members. Bishop says it’s important to recognize the Honor Guard as they carry out their duties voluntarily, out of love for country and brotherhood. Bishop says in addition to providing Military Honors for fellow soldiers, the Honor Guard brings memories of the soldier’s service and sacrifice to their loved ones.



Event organizer and Honor Guard member Dave Mester says their group is a family of brotherhood that will never forget their fellow soldiers. Bishop feels the busyness of life can sometimes cause people to forget the significance and importance of Memorial Day. Bishop says he often likes to share the quote, “freedom isn’t free”, to remind others of service members’ sacrifice. (DK)