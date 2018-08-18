Local Nonprofit Asks For Community's Help To Win $25,000 Grant

Community members can help an area nonprofit win a grant that will be used to continue their work for those with disabilities.



Special Ministries of Livingston County (SMLC) has been chosen to compete for a $25,000 grant from State Farm. 200 nonprofits were chosen nationally and only four from Michigan made the cut. The competition is based on online voting and the top 40 nonprofits with the most votes will each win $25,000.



SMLC is currently in 90th place and says they can’t win without the community’s help. Residents can vote several times by using multiple emails and designate all of their votes straight to the organization.



SMLC offers educational and recreational activities to those with disabilities. The organization’s focus is to provide a sense of belonging and inclusion, as many children and adults with disabilities often experience high rates of isolation and lack community involvement. SMLC plans to use the grant to support the continued learning, social engagement, building relationships and independence for program participants.



Voting is open now through August 24th and the winners will be announced September 25th. The link to vote is posted below. (DK)