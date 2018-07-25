Lyon Township Firefighters Rescue Man From Crash

July 25, 2018

A man was rescued from a fiery crash in Lyon Township on Tuesday.



The accident happened in front of the Lyon Township Fire Department Station 1, located on Grand River. Officials say on-duty firefighters heard the collision and responded in seconds. Firefighters found a truck against a pole and a second vehicle with front end damage. There was an injured driver inside of the truck that had gas spilled on him from cans in the bed of the truck. Officials say firefighters quickly pulled the driver to safety as his vehicle began to start on fire. Firefighters then provided medical treatment and extinguished the fire.



The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital. The other driver was uninjured. Photos: Lyon Township Fire Department Facebook. (JM)