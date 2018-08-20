Man Pleads Guilty to 17 Felonies in Hartland Storage Unit Break-In

August 20, 2018

A Livonia man accused of breaking into a storage unit in Hartland Township has entered a plea in the case.



22-year-old Nicholas Cashero of Livonia appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday and pleaded guilty as charged to 17 felonies, which include 16 counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, and one count of assaulting/resisting/obstruction a police officer. He also pleaded guilty to two of malicious destruction of personal property, which were reduced to misdemeanors in exchange for his plea. Prosecutors agreed to a three-year cap in the Michigan Department of Corrections at sentencing and to dismiss a habitual offender charge as part of the agreement as well.



Cashero and his cousin, 19-year-old Kenneth Helbig of River Rouge, were each charged with 21 counts connected to the June 17th incident. Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at Livingston Concrete on Old US-23, south of Bergin Road. While checking the alarm, deputies heard loud noises coming from Best Self Storage, which is located directly to the north. They observed two males breaking into storage units and stealing property from inside.



Deputies requested additional units, which responded and converged on the suspects. Cashero was taken into custody after a minor physical altercation. Helbig fled on foot, but was apprehended during a traffic stop as he attempted to flee the area. Helbig recently pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him. He and Cashero will be sentenced September 6th. (DK)