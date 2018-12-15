11th Annual Matching Money Monday Deemed Great Success

December 15, 2018

A special fundraiser from the Livingston County United Way that allows local residents and businesses to make more of their charitable dollars has been deemed a great success.



Donations to the Livingston County United Way on the 11th Annual Matching Money Monday raised a total of $245,000, pending the final audit process. Donations from area residents, students, sports clubs, small businesses and companies were matched by big-hearted local sponsors, who made the day possible. All proceeds raised through the event will help struggling local families with nutritious food in local pantries, utility and shelter assistance, and keeping families from being evicted.



Gift-giving for “In Honor Of” or “In Memory Of”, or year-end tax-deductible donations can still be made by visiting www.lcunitedway.org or calling 810-494-3000. (JM)