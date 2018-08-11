Unsafe Home In City Of Howell Coming Down

Demolition of an eyesore property in the City of Howell will be getting underway.



City Council earlier awarded a demolition contract for the house and garage structure at 816 McPherson, which was earlier deemed unsanitary and uninhabitable. The condemnation process has been proceeding through the local court system and environmental remediation was deemed not necessary so the next step is demolition.



Howell City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI Council approved a demolition contract to remove the home. He says they began dangerous building procedures last year and are now through the court process and bid process. Charles anticipates that mid-to-late August the house will be down and the property will be restored.



City Council awarded the demolition contract to the low bidder, TLS Construction, for an amount not to exceed $19,500. The cost of demolition will be attached to the property. The owner has been notified of the pending demolition multiple times. Staff was to coordinate a final opportunity with the property owner to enter the property and get any items wanted out of the home before it comes down. (JM)