MDOT Offering Resources To Drivers During Winter Months

November 20, 2018

The Michigan Department of Transportation has partnered with Michigan State Police to prepare motorists for winter driving.



MDOT and the MSP have produced a new video that will act as a resource for residents on how roads are maintained during winter months. Much of the focus revolves around improved technologies with plow trucks and the benefits that drivers can take advantage of when there is inclement weather. All of their plows are now equipped with green lights, and will flash back and forth between green and amber to improve visibility, especially during whiteout conditions. Jocelyn Hall, from MDOT’s Office of Communications, says the response to these lights has been overwhelming positive.



Most of the plows now also have a live camera. Residents can log on to the Mi Drive website and the map to see not only where the plows are throughout the state, but also what the road conditions look like in front of them. Hall believes this will be a valuable resource in the morning for commuters who want to see if their route to work is cleared and what they can expect on the drive. MDOT is also reminding drivers to respect Michigan’s Move Over Law, which requires motorists to move over for stationary vehicles with their lights on or to at least slow down and pass with caution if changing lanes is not possible.



The video can be found on their website, www.michigan.gov/MDOT, or on any of the department’s social media feeds. (MK)