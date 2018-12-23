Dexter Woman Named To State Subcommittee

December 23, 2018

A Dexter woman has been appointed to a state subcommittee by Governor Rick Snyder.



Megan Schrauben of Dexter was recently named to the 21st Century Talent Creation Subcommittee and will represent K-12 Schools. She currently serves as the executive director of MiSTEM Network for the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget. Schrauben previously served as the director of the Jackson County Mathematics and Science Center within the Jackson County Intermediate School District. Schrauben earned her bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Michigan and master’s degree in engineering from Michigan Technological University.



Other appointees who will serve an initial three-year term with Schrauben that expires December 17, 2021 include:



John VanWagoner, of Alpena, is the superintendent of Alpena Public Schools. Previously, he served as associate superintendent for Shiawassee Regional Education Service District and worked in various positions for the Michigan Department of Education. VanWagoner earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Saginaw Valley State University, a master’s degree in athletic administration from Michigan State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Michigan University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Western Michigan University. He will represent Northern Michigan K-12 schools.



Bill Pink, of Ada, serves as the 10th president of Grand Rapids Community College. Prior to this role, he served as vice president of academic affairs for Oklahoma State University and associate dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies at the University of Central Oklahoma. Pink earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Oklahoma Christian University, Master of Education from the University of Central Oklahoma, and Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Oklahoma. He will represent urban area community colleges.



Joe Lubig, of Marquette, is the associate dean for Teacher Education and Director for the School of Education, Leadership and Public Service at Northern Michigan University. Previously, he served as an associate professor in the school of education at NMU. Lubig earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education and master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Michigan University and doctorate in educational leadership and curriculum development from Central Michigan University. He will represent public universities and colleges.





Members serving an initial two-year term expiring Dec. 17, 2020:



Mark Pogliano, of Saline, is the principal at Jackson Area Career Center. He previously served as associate dean of occupational programs for Schoolcraft College. Pogliano earned his bachelor’s degree in fine arts and master’s degree in business education from Eastern Michigan University and Doctor of Educational Leadership from the University of Phoenix. He will represent K-12 schools.



Russ Kavalhuna, of Dearborn, is the president of Henry Ford College. He previously served as executive director of the Western Michigan University College of Aviation. Prior to this role, Kavalhuna was a commercial airline pilot for U.S. Airways Express and a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice in Grand Rapids. Kavalhuna earned his bachelor’s degree in aviation science from Western Michigan University and law degree from WMU Cooley Law School. He will represent community colleges.



Alycia Meriweather, of Detroit, is deputy superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District. She also serves as adjunct faculty for Wayne State University, a board member for the DPS Foundation, and a board member for the Mayor’s Workforce Development Board. Meriweather holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in educational administration from Wayne State University and is currently pursuing a doctorate in education policy and leadership at Wayne State University. She will represent K-12 schools.



The subcommittee was created by Executive Order 2018-13, which is attached. (JM)