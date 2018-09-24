Merrill Road & Strawberry Lake Road Intersection To Become 4-Way Stop

September 24, 2018

Another well-traveled intersection in Hamburg Township is getting a new traffic signal.



Beginning October 3rd, the intersection of Merrill Road and Strawberry Lake Road will become a 4-way stop. The intersection will be controlled by flashing red traffic signals and stop signs. Motorists are urged to use caution when approaching the intersection as everyone gets accustomed to the new traffic signal. Just recently, the Chilson and Swarthout Road intersection became a three-way stop controlled by flashing red traffic signals. The changes to the intersections were deemed necessary by the Livingston County Road Commission to help boost safety and improve traffic flow at the busy intersections.



Hamburg Police Chief Richard Duffany told WHMI the department is supportive of the changes and believe they will reduce the number of traffic crashes, reduce the severity of any crashes and reduce traffic backups during peak travel times. He noted that so far, things appear to be going well at the Chilson/Swarthout intersection. Facebook photo. (JM)