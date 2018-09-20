LESA Welcomes New Director of Special Education

The Livingston Educational Service Agency has a new director of special education serving Brighton Area Schools.



Michelle Allison has been in the education field for 16 years, working with students of all ages and grades, in both general and special education settings. Officials say she brings an abundance of experience, having served in similar roles over the last several years. Allison said she has always heard positive feedback about the Livingston ESA and Brighton Area Schools and is very excited to be a part of both, adding everyone has been very welcoming and helpful. Allison says she’s looking forward to building relationships with staff and families within the community as well as working with the Livingston ESA and Brighton staff and families on how to continue to enhance programs and services for students. Executive Director of Special Education for the Livingston ESA Douglas Haseley said Allison possesses a great knowledge of special education and will be both a strong leader and advocate in ensuring positive outcomes for the students and families in Livingston County.



Allison has a specialist degree in Education Leadership from the University of Michigan. She is a Doctoral Candidate with a dissertation research topic focusing in the area of inclusive practices and opportunities for students with special needs. Allison is also currently an adjunct professor at Spring Arbor University, instructing both undergraduate and graduate courses for the Special Education Department. (JM)