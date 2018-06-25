Michigan Challenge Balloonfest Winner Selected By Lottery

June 25, 2018

The 34th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest did crwona winner, although because of weather, it had to be done randomly.



Cleary University hosted the pilots banquet Sunday morning where the pilots and their families got to enjoy breakfast. The Balloonfest committee drew the winners for this year's balloon competition as both competitive flights early Saturday and Sunday morning were canceled due to weather.



There were 20 winners drawn and the prizes were cash prizes. Cash Prizes ranged from $50 to $1,000. The top three winners won prizes; Third $600, Second $800, and First Place winner Dave Seekell (pictured) won $1,000. (EO/JK)