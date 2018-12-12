Michigan Pond Hockey Classic In Jeopardy

December 12, 2018

A popular pond hockey tournament is on thin ice as a dispute over fencing has caused organizers to pull their application.



Each year, the Michigan Pond Hockey Classic draws an estimated 2,000 skaters for each of the 3 days the event takes place on Whitmore Lake. Hockey enthusiasts come from 15 states and 6 Canadian provinces to participate. Organizers were before the Northfield Township Board of Trustees, Tuesday night, with their civic event application for the next dates of the tournament, which would be this coming February 8th through the 10th.



Due to alcohol mismanagement over the past several years, however, Public Safety Director William Wagner had a list of recommendations for organizers and the Board to consider, for him to feel safe allowing the event. Wagner and Northfield Township police have had issues with serious drinking and driving accidents, open intox in non-authorized areas, minors being served, and fights that have cost officers time due to injuries over past Pond Hockey weekends. In his list of suggestions, were hiring professional bartenders instead of volunteers, a 2 beer per-purchase maximum, and the big one, a snow fence surrounding the event. The fence would encompass the 21 rinks on the lake, prohibit outside alcohol, and allow police to better monitor entry and exit points. Wagner said he’s a fan of the event, but it’s just become too dangerous in its current state.



Applicant and Planning Commissioner Sam Iaquinto was amenable and willing to work with the Chief on many of his recommendations, but said the cost of fencing would be too prohibitive and would eat all of their profits. With sponsors being near non-existent for the next event, and having to hire a professional bartending service, having to put a fence up seemed out of the question for Iaquinto and organizers. Estimates thrown around for what a fence of that size would cost ranged between $3,000 and $6,000. Iaquinto said they have tried fencing in the past, and they either or fall over and become iced over, or the materials conduct heat and fall through the ice.



The Board of Trustees voted 3-3 on the application, not giving it the needed majority for approval. Trustee Wayne Dockett was absent. Supervisor Marlene Chockley and Treasurer Lenore Zelenock said it was important to support the Chief in this, and that’s why they voted no.



Iaquinto, upset following the decision, told the Board he was withdrawing the application. There was hope among some board members and Wagner that Iaquinto and organizers will reconsider. Iaquinto declined to comment. Facebook photo. (MK)