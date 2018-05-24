Michigan State Police Brighton Post To Host Citizens' Academy

May 24, 2018

Residents interested in learning more about the Michigan State Police will have an opportunity to do so later this spring.



The Michigan State Police Brighton Post is preparing to host its 3rd annual Citizens’ Academy, which will start June 6th and end August 1st. The academy will meet on Wednesdays from 6 to 8pm. It gives citizens the opportunity to get to know personnel at the Brighton Post, become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow and increase awareness of the role law enforcement plays in the community. The Academy will coincide with the Brighton Post Open House during the first week on Wednesday June 6th at 6pm. A graduation ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 1st.



Individuals who are interested in attending the Citizens’ Academy should contact Trooper Olivia Sivy of the Brighton Post to receive an application at 810-227-1051 or email at sivyo@michigan.gov. (JM)