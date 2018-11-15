War Dog Memorial Sets Up Fundraiser For K9 Killed In Line Of Duty

November 15, 2018

The memory of a police K9 killed in the line of duty is being honored through the efforts of a local organization.



K9 Axe with the St. Clair Shores Police Department was shot and killed November 4th by a man confronted by police after he produced a rifle following a family dispute at a baby shower. The suspect was then shot and killed by officers. Axe was laid to rest on Wednesday with full honors.



But the St Clair Shores Police Department K9 Unit has asked the Michigan War Dog Memorial in Lyon Township to assist with a fundraiser to be able to secure a statue and monument to honor Axe and all the other K9's that have since passed at the Department. War Dog Memorial President Phil Weitlauf said they were honored to assist and have set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of raising $30,000. Weitlauf asked all K9 supporters to make a donation.



You’ll find that link below. For further information contact Phil Weitlauf - mwdmk9@gmail.com or Chris Periatt at SCSPD - copsniper69@msn.com (JK)