Milford Police Let Facial Hair Grow For Second Month in a Row For Charity

December 24, 2018

Staff with the Milford Police Department that participated in a No Shave November fundraiser continued to let their facial hair grow this month to benefit a second cause.



The yearly “Pigs 4 Wigs” fundraiser, led by Milford Police Officer Daniel Caldwell, raises money for the “Wigs 4 Kids” organization, which provides services and custom-fitted wigs at no charge to children suffering from ailments that cause hair loss.



Department staff participating in the fundraiser made a $50 donation to the cause, which allowed them to grow their facial hair out for the month of November. In an effort to increase awareness and extend fund raising efforts, a number of police departments take part in the charity event each year, including the Huron Clinton Metroparks Police, City of Brighton Police Department and South Lyon Police Department.



Last year’s event raised almost $40,000 and while the final numbers have yet to be tallied, the Milford Police Department estimated they would raise about $20,000 this year.



But the department decided to keep the momentum going to help those in need. Officers donated another $50 in order to keep their facial hair growing through December. The funds raised this month are benefitting three families who were selected to be sponsored by the department to help with purchasing Christmas or holiday gifts. (DK)





Facebook photo.