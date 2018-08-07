Millages & Primary Battles Fill Out Election Ballots

August 7, 2018

Polls are open today for area voters to cast ballots on a variety of issues as well as decide primary races for seats ranging from Congress to local township boards.



Several Livingston County communities have road issues on the ballot today, chief among them the City of Brighton which is seeking a Headlee Override to levy an additional 4.34 mills for 10 years. The approximately $1.85 million that would be generated annually would be used exclusively for road reconstruction and maintenance. Howell Township is seeking a 0.93 mill renewal for road improvement and maintenance for four years, while Cohoctah Township has a 1.5 mill, 4-year renewal for dust control, maintenance and road improvement. Handy Township has a 1 mill renewal for four years for improvement, maintenance and dust control on public roads.



Hamburg Township voters are being asked to approve a police millage that would levy 2.5 mills annually for 10 years. If passed, it would generate an estimated $2.58 million in the first year and replace a 1.5 mill tax levy, set to expire at the end of the year. Hamburg officials say the millage would completely fund police operations and free up dollars in the general fund for other uses, potentially for road maintenance.



Other proposals on the ballot today are an18-mill non-homestead operating millage renewal for Fowlerville Community Schools and 0.65 mill mosquito control renewal in the Village of Fowlerville.



As for primary races, the biggest county-wide race is for the 44th Circuit Court judgeship that will be created on January 1st. Four candidates are vying to go head-to-head in November; Dennis Brewer, Monica Copeland, Suzanne Geddis and Tara Pearson.



On the partisan section of the ballot, voters will also decide between two Democrats vying for the 8th District nomination to run for Congress; Elissa Slotkin or Chris Smith. On the Republican side, incumbent Congressman Mike Bishop is being challenged by Lokesh Kumar. There is a primary fight for the GOP nomination in the 22nd State Senate race between Lana Theis and Joseph Marinaro, as well as for several seats on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners. Among the most contentious of those is in District 6, where incumbent Republican Bob Bezotte is being challenged by former Commissioner Steve Williams. GOP primary fights are also taking place in the 2nd District between Incumbent William Green and challenger James Bruney, in the 3rd District between Matt Germane and Wes Nakagiri and in the 4th District between Incumbent Doug Helzerman and challenger Christopher Maloney.



Polls will remain open until 8pm. You’ll find a link below to the county clerk’s website for a full list of issues and candidates. Officials remind voters that they cannot split their ticket in a primary, and can only vote in the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian sections of the partisan portion of the ballot, otherwise they will invalidate their votes on that section. (JK)