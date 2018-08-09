Monday Fire At Proving Grounds Coffee & Ice Cream Shop

August 9, 2018

An equipment malfunction caused a small fire at a Milford coffee shop.



The fire broke out at Proving Grounds Coffee and Ice Cream on Monday. The Milford and Lyon Township Fire Departments responded on scene. The owner of the shop said the fire was caused by an equipment malfunction but thankfully, no customers or employees were hurt. Owners say a special thanks is owed to the Milford Fire Department and other first responders for a speedy response and thorough work to keep the fire contained. They also thanked the community for the outpourings of well wishes and support.



Work continues to assess damage and clean-up, but owners say updates will be posted on their social media pages with information on re-opening. The goal is to hopefully re-open before the Milford Memories Festival, which gets underway Friday. Photos: Lyon Township Fire Department Facebook. (JM)