No Bids On Chunk Of Meteorite Found In Hamburg Township

April 19, 2018

A piece of a meteorite discovered in Livingston County had a less than stellar landing at auction.



Ashley Moritz of Royal Oak and her partner Christopher Rodgers found the meteorite on Zukey Lake in Hamburg Township four days after the January 16th incident. NASA scientists said the 6-foot-wide meteor broke apart about 20 miles over Michigan and parts of Livingston County. The meteorite Mortiz found weighed just under two ounces and was on display at Rockefeller Center in New York City. It was part of an auction at Christie’s of London entitled "Sculpted by Nature: Fossils, Minerals and Meteorites" that took place April 10th through the 17th. Moritz’s find had an opening bid of $12,000. It failed to get a single bid.



Moritz told MLive.com it was kind of a big disappointment and she was surprised, based on everything people told her. She had plans to invest the money in her business but will now switch gears and is hoping to sell it through some other means. Regardless, Mortiz said the whole experience was a lot of fun. (JM)