Motorcyclist Hospitalized With Life Threatening Injuries After Crash

July 3, 2018

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a Monday morning crash in Putnam Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of M-36 and Pingree Road around 9:30am for a personal injury crash. The intersection remained closed for approximately three hours for investigation.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 36-year-old Gregory resident was operating a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan southbound on Pingree when he failed to stop at the stop sign. The Gregory resident turned left into the westbound lane to avoid a vehicle in the eastbound lane and struck a 1995 Yamaha motorcycle traveling westbound. The operator of the motorcycle was identified as a 41-year-old Howell resident, who was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital by Stockbridge Ambulance service with life threatening injuries. The Howell resident was not wearing a helmet. The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Stockbridge Ambulance, Hamburg Township Police, the Putnam Township Fire Department, and Michigan State Police. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau. (JM)