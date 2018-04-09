Napier Road To Close For Paving Work

April 9, 2018

A busy section of gravel road on the Lyon Township/Novi border is closing for paving work after some delays.



The Road Commission for Oakland County plans to close Napier Road between 9 Mile and 10 Mile Roads on the Lyon Township/Novi border beginning today in order to pave the gravel road. Wintry weather delayed the original April 2nd start date for the project. Officials say it’s still weather-dependent and could change.



The roundabout at Napier and 10 Mile Road will remain open during the Napier closure; however, the approaches on the south side of the roundabout will be closed to through traffic. Napier is a busy road carrying approximately 2,350 vehicles daily. The paving work marks the second phase of a project started last year and Napier Road is expected to re-open to traffic in mid-July.



Residential access to homes along Napier Road will be maintained, otherwise detours will posted for motorists. The detour for Napier Road through traffic will be 8 Mile Road to Beck Road to 10 Mile Road and vice versa. More information on the construction project and a detour map is available through the link. (JM)