New Owner To Decide Fate Of Pets In Cemetery

December 11, 2018

An attorney for owners of a closed Livingston County pet cemetery says the property is being put up for sale and a new owner will eventually determine the site's future.



Heavenly Acres pet cemetery in Genoa Township closed after its lease expired Sept. 30. Township Supervisor Bill Rogers previously said there could be up to 74,000 animal remains buried at the 12-acre property. Shari Pollesch, an attorney representing Carol Street Park Ridge LLC, says the company is "sensitive to the concerns" of those with pets buried at the property. She says the company hopes to find a buyer "willing to continue to maintain the pet cemetery." Pollesch says pet owners can retrieve grave markers or pet remains after making arrangements through her firm.



The cemetery had been operated by First Pet Care Services, LLC which had attempted to renegotiate the lease with the property's owner but was denied.(JK)