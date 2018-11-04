Brighton Police Extending No-Shave November through December

In recognition of "No-Shave November", Brighton City Police Dept. officers are refraining from shaving for the next couple of months in order to raise awareness of the many different kinds of cancer and those who are imnpacted by the disease.



The purpose of No Shave November is for those who participate in the effort to donate the money they normally would use to get a haircut or groom their facial hair to St. Jude or other cancer research charities. At the Brighton Police Dept., the officers donating the proceeds to Wigs 4 Kids, which provides custom wigs for children. Police Chief Rob Bradford tells WHMI he’s extending the fund-raiser by one month through December so that more donations will be realized.



No-Shave November began after a father in Chicago passed away from colon cancer. His 8 sons and daughters started the campaign in 2009 in honor of their father. Over the last several years this has become a popular thing to do among many persons throughout the country. Bradford says at the end of the month he’ll award the officer in the Brighton Police Dept. with the best beard with a gift card. Bradford says the public can also donate by going to wigs4kids.org/donate-hair. (TT)