Northfield Twp. Bike & Walking Path To Undergo Repairs

September 19, 2018

Repairs to a bike and walking path in Northfield Township will begin Monday.



The Non-Motorized Path runs along Barker Road from Main St. to Whitmore Lake Elementary School. Officials say there are sections near the bridges where the concrete has dropped and other sections where the concrete has shifted creating trip hazards. It’s those sections that need to be torn out and replaced. One section in need of repairs is at the bridge near the railroad tracks, and the other sections are near the Elementary School.



The project is expected to take approximately one week to complete, weather permitting. During that time, sections of the pathway will need to be roped off and will not be available for use until the new concrete fully cures. (jk)