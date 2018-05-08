Sheriff's Office Seeking Information On Stolen Landscaping Equipment

May 8, 2018

The community’s help is being sought in locating landscaping equipment that was taken from a stolen trailer.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-foot, black and white “Eastern Michigan Landscaping” trailer was taken from 6175 Argentine Road in Howell between 7:30pm Monday and 7:30am Tuesday. The trailer was recovered today in Gaines, MI, however the equipment it contained is still missing, which includes two Model 930m John Deere Zero Turn Mowers, four Stihl Backpack Blowers and four Echo String Trimmers. The value of the stolen items exceeds $20,000.



The Sheriff’s Office says there is no suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Gary Childers at gchilders@livgov.com or the Sheriff’s Tip Line at 517-546-8477.