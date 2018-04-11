Overdose Prevention: Free Naloxone Training Event Next Week

An overdose prevention event will be held in Brighton next week.



Overdose Prevention: Free Naloxone Training is being put on by Bryan’s HOPE, in conjunction with Project Opiate. The event will also have a discussion panel about the current opiate crisis and what can be done moving forward. That discussion will be led by 53rd District Court Administrator Francine Zysk, who says there are a lot of great families out there who have gone through a tragedy and are doing incredible things to reduce stigma. Following years of work to educate the community, the question becomes what to do next. She says this is an epidemic and on a local level, everyone needs to come together as a community, reduce stigma, remember those that have gone and try to impact the ones coming in front of them.



Zysk tells WHMI the community has been educated on what opiates do as well as the direct impact of prescription drug use and heroin addiction. She says they’re now focusing on what to do to stay united, reduce stigma and help each other in the community. Zysk says there have been so many efforts and education done about the opioid crisis over the years and along the way, they’ve met a lot of people and families impacted who have done a lot of great things in the community. At the event, she says they’ll come together for a panel discussion to talk about what good things can come from the tragedies that happened and what comes next so everyone has a voice to be heard.



The discussion will be followed by a free Naloxone training session that is open to the community. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially during an overdose. Individuals age 12 and older are welcome to attend. Zysk says free Naloxone will be provided, which she described as another tool in the kit to use in a situation and prevent an overdose.



The event will start at 7pm on Tuesday, April 17th and be held in the lower level of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brighton, next to the Mill Pond. Organizers ask that those interested in attending please RSVP to 248-410-4163 or bryanshopemedia@gmail.com. Details are also available in the attached informational flyer. (JM)